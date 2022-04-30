Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,747 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $39,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 420,252 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.93. 2,604,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,260. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.41 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

