Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $22.19 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,104 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $74.55. 10,390,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,143. General Electric has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

