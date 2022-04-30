Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 8,550 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.09. The company had a trading volume of 796,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,688.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

