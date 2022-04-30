Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,259 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.75.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $13.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,035. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.41 and a 200 day moving average of $377.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

