National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Purchases $17,615.00 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 500 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $17,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

