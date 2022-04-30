National Bank Financial Lowers mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target to C$3.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MECVF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

