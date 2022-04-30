Nasdacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,438.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $75,445.82 and approximately $6,438.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 54% higher against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,894,579 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

