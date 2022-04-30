Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MYO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 16,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo in the third quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Myomo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Myomo by 91,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myomo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

