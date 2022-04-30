MVL Price Down 2% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, MVL has traded down 2% against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $228.56 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,025,483,549 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

