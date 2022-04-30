Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $44.97. 1,539,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,738. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages have commented on COOP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,236,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

