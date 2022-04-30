Motco Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motco lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $401,787.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,082,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,268 shares of company stock valued at $33,915,688. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,281. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

