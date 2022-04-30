Motco Buys 4,566 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Motco boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. 26,446,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,521,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.