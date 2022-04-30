Motco Buys 300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Motco raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,412 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,981,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,519. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

