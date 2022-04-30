Motco Acquires 666 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Motco boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of V traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.13. 7,964,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.84. The company has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.
A number of research firms recently commented on V. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.
In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
