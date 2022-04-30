Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to announce $116.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $102.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $497.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $500.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.85 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $578.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNTV. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 274,052 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,141. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

