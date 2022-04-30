Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Trading 1% Higher

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.20 and last traded at $59.57. 4,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,683% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45.

Molson Coors Brewing ( OTCMKTS:TAP.A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

About Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

