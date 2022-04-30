MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

