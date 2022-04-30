Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after buying an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,323,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.79. 174,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

