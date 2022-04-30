Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0473

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1,309.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00241988 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004099 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017624 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00581707 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.