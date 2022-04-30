Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NYSE:MCG opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. Analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 126,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Membership Collective Group (MCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.