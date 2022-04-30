MEET.ONE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $56.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars.

