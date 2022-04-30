McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MUX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. 3,130,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

