McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Motco

Motco reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,643 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

