Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. Matthews International has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 66.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

