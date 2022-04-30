Maro Price Hits $0.0669 on Major Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $47.59 million and $181,382.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

