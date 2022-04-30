Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 141,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 446.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 180,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 837,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 87,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 282,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,657,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,100,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

