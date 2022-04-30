Maecenas Achieves Market Capitalization of $137,109.93 (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $137,109.93 and approximately $25.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00100640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

