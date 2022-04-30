LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,004. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,854,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LTC Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

