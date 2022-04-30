LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 92,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.
LYTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.
About LSI Industries (Get Rating)
LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.
