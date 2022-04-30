Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,210. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $443.95 and a 200-day moving average of $387.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

