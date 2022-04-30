LOCGame (LOCG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $155,899.00

LOCGame (LOCG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $155,899.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.32 or 0.07200549 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

