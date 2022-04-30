Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$110.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$111.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on L shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at C$636,895.74. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$117.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$67.74 and a 12-month high of C$119.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$111.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 6.8699994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

