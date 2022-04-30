Lloyd Park LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $10,961,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Avista by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVA traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. 412,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,205. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

