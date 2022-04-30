Litex (LXT) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Litex (LXT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Litex has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $113,221.00 worth of Litex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litex coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litex has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00100640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Litex is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Litex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Litex’s official Twitter account is @litex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litex’s official website is litex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LITEX is a completely decentralized payment ecosystem for cryptocurrency. Built on the business model of YeePay’s star product (the non-bankcard payment solution) along with the BOLT protocol, the LTXN （LITEX Network) enables crypto-purchasers to pay fiat money to merchants on behalf of customers for products and services, and the customers repay cryptocurrency to the purchasers. The whole process is ensured by smart contracts, no centralized organization is involved. “

