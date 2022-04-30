Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.57. 5,010,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,223. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 251,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 507,574 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

