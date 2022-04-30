Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after acquiring an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,419,000 after acquiring an additional 516,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,363,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,589,000 after acquiring an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500,607 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $7.08 on Friday, hitting $111.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,471. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.