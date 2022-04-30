LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 402,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,791. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $948.55 million, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

