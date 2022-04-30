Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Down 71.0% in April

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE LEJU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,691. Leju has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

