Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

LNTH stock opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $68.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $843,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $307,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

