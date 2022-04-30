Lamden (TAU) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $80,417.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.