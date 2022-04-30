Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Shares of LRCX opened at $465.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.05 and a 200-day moving average of $590.78. Lam Research has a one year low of $449.50 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $670.90.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

