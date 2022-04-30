Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

LBAI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. 260,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,767. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $973.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

