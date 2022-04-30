Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.
LBAI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. 260,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,767. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $973.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.
LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.
