Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.89.

LH stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $240.28. 1,136,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.24. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

