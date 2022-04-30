Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Plans Dividend of $1.31

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.3138 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

