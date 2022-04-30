KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in KT by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in KT by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in KT by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:KT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 681,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. KT has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.636 per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

