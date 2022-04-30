Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

