KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.93 to $6.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion to $2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $443.75.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in KLA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.