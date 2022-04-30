KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. KLA updated its Q4 guidance to $4.93 to $6.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.26. 2,420,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.09. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

