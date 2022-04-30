Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded down $9.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.69. 143,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,664. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

