Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $246.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. Shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $221.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.97. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.54.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $5,258,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

